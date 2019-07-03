SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Front Street Animal Shelter is launching a new program called a Doggie Day Out. You can take a shelter dog out for an adventure, like a coffee date, some shopping, or to the park.

"People don't have the ability to take a pet. Even our traditional fostering program people have pets for weeks at a time. So, this is really catering to that busy young professional," said Bobby Mann with Front Street Animal Shelter.

The program helps shelter dogs experience an adventure outside the shelter and possibly could even meet a person who may want to adopt them.

Mann says the program is popular and already has a waiting list with just a few days available thus far. However, they're hoping to make it more available for people through a website they're pitching called doggydate.org.

"What we're gonna do is use a web-based platform where people can sign in and register and take an online orientation and check a pet of their pleasing," Mann said. "It'll have a bio about the dog that likes to go for walks? Does it like cuddles all day? You find your perfect pet and check them out for the day."

They're submitting their idea of the website for an innovation grant that could potentially win $450,000. You can vote directly here.

If you're interested in a Doggie Day playdate click here.

