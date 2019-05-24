SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento and West Sacramento city leaders are asking for the community's help in naming the docks on both sides of the Sacramento River.

"River Crossing" is the name of the project that's asking residents to nominate someone meaningful in their lives to have their own public tribute.

"What the judges will be looking for is a story we can all identify with," said British artist, Joshua Sofaer. "That could be a story of loss or it could be a story of love, or it could be a story of celebration."

Sofaer then will create a public art installation by building large light boxes that spell out the docks' new names in colorful maritime signals. The light boxes will be installed on each side of the river and will glow at night.

City officials say the West Sacramento dock will be built near the Ziggurat Building in Fall 2019.



To nominate someone, visit the project's website at www.rivercrossing.name. Applicants will need to provide the name of the nominee and a brief written explanation of why the nominee should be chosen. Judges will select the names in August, and Sofaer will begin work on the light boxes in the fall.

The nomination period runs from May 25 to July 10.

