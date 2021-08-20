Here's how you can help Afghan refugees in Sacramento

World Relief Sacramento is an organization that works with the government to settle refugees. Its director has tips on how you can help.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Americans are more concerned than ever about what will become of Afghans fleeing their country. In truth, many could end up in the Sacramento area. It’s one of the most popular locations for Afghan immigrants.

Kerry Ham is the director of World Relief Sacramento. It is an organization that works with the government to settle refugees. He knows firsthand why many Afghans choose Sacramento.

“In resettlement, people go where their community is. And as many people know, one out of every nine Afghans in the United States come to the general Sacramento area,” Ham explained.

Ham said they need the things everyone needs when moving to a new place, but their need is amplified. He said the community can help by providing supplies, donations, and by volunteering their time.

“It starts with picking someone up at the airport, transportation, things someone needs in those first 90 days. The ability to set up an apartment, little things like putting together bunk beds for children,” Ham said.

He said now is a time of great need.

“It’s a historic moment both for our country and our city. And this is a time when we can come together and honor, not only those that helped our country but also help them start their new lives. And so this is a time when we can live out our values,” Ham said.