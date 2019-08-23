SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people have piled into Sacramento’s Cesar Chavez Park, and hundreds more have lined up outside for a chance to hear presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speak.

Spectators were allowed into the park at 4:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to being at 6 p.m. Organizers said that as many as 4,000 people are allowed in the park. Even more are expected to be watching from outside.

Sanders is the first presidential candidate to visit Sacramento this election cycle, as Democratic hopefuls aim to sway California voters before the March primary.

California's primary was moved up to March 3, 2020 — Super Tuesday — in an effort to have a bigger impact on primary voting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sanders toured the town of Paradise, destroyed in the Camp Fire, and touted a $16-trillion plan to combat climate change.

