Large crowd gathers outside California Capitol to protest 2020 election results

Protesters titled the event, the Wild Protest MAGA March.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Congress meets in a joint session to confirm the Electoral College votes won by Joe Biden, hundreds of people gathered outside the California Capitol to protest the 2020 election results.

The protest, called the Wild Protest MAGA March, is just one of many protests happening around the country in support of President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 election.

President-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College 306-232.

Still, Trump vowed to he would “never concede” to a group of marchers in Washington, DC Wednesday afternoon.

Beginning as early as 9 a.m. Wednesday, a large crowd started to appear at the Capitol, many carrying "Trump 2020" flags as they walked the streets surrounding the building.

A letter from the California Legislature Assembly Rules Committee Tuesday warned others of the protests planned for Wednesday, asking staff to stay away from the grounds unless absolutely necessary.

"Unless you have an absolute need to be in the Capitol or the LOB tomorrow, please work remotely," the letter reads.

Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang released a joint statement with Councilmember Katie Valenzuela on Twitter regarding the "demonstrations by white supremacist groups" happening in Sacramento.

"Hate has no place in Sacramento and any groups espousing hate are unwelcome in our community," Vang and Valenzuela said in the statement.

This isn't the first protest held by Trump supporters at the state Capitol. Protests have routinely been held every Saturday since the 2020 election results were announced in November.

The series of dueling protests at the State Capitol is taking its toll on police department resources, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said.

In one Saturday protest at the Capitol last month, more than 150 officers were deployed to keep the dueling groups separated. Police said three officers suffered minor injuries from objects being thrown around and from having lasers pointed in their eyes. One officer injured an ankle saving a person from being attacked, and 10 vehicles were vandalized by members of a group. Hahn says the violence harms a city struggling with the coronavirus outbreak and a rash of homicides.