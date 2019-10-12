SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hundreds of firefighters from across California and beyond made their way through a foggy Monday morning to the Golden 1 Center to pay their respects to Sacramento firefighter Tamara Thacher who died of cancer.

Sacramento Fire officials say it was an job-related cancer that killed Thacher, a firefighter whose career spanned three decades with the Sacramento Fire Department.

A study conducted by the National Fire Protection Association concluded that firefighters face a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses, and a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths, compared to the general public. National efforts are underway to try to fight cancer in the fire service.

RELATED: Auburn Fire Department lost a firefighter to job-related cancer last year. Now they're making changes to the culture.

Locally, Sacramento Fire Chief Gary Loesch, who delivered Thacher's eulogy Monday, told ABC10 his department is purchasing two new fire engines to allow crews to carry their contaminated gear in outside compartments in efforts to reduce job-related cancer deaths.

Thacher, who was known as "Tammi," joined the Sacramento City Fire Department in 1988 and spent most of her career at Fire Station 5 in upper Land Park. Over her 31-year career, she was a training drill instructor, captain, emergency medical technician and, towards the end of her career, a peer counselor.

Los Angeles firefighter Mallory Riss, who was Thacher's friend, says she was a mentor for women in the field. “She was an amazing person with a great heart, she cared for everybody."

Alameda County firefighter Kathy Erhart with the says Thacher had a larger than life personality. "One of her best characteristics is that she has big hands and a big hug, and she would always wrap her arms around you," Erhart recalled. "And sometimes [she would] squeeze a little tight and just tell you, 'You’re going to get through this or we’re going to get through this together.'"

