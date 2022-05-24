Hundreds of nursing home workers march across the Tower Bridge

The march is part of a statewide day meant to bring awareness of low staffing levels and spark the resignation of nursing home workers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of nursing home workers are set to march across the Tower Bridge in Sacramento.

The march starts at 10 a.m. and will start at SEIU Local 2015 in West Sacramento. Home care workers and allies are also set to participate in the march.

This march is part of a statewide day of trying to pressure the nursing home industry where SEIU says low staffing levels "harm care for vulnerable nursing home residents" and spark a resignation of nursing home workers.

"Nursing home workers and supporters will call for the Quality Standards Board to be included in the state budget set to be finalized by June 15 so workers can have a voice in setting higher industry standards, safe staffing levels, and increased wages," SEIU wrote in a statement.

SEIU 2015 represents over 400,000 workers in California.

