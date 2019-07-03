SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students from both McClatchy High School and Sac City College have walked out of school, in protest of the Sacramento County District Attorney's decision not to criminally charge the two officers for the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

The students are walking through Land Park to the Capitol steps in downtown Sacramento. Reports place the number of students in the hundreds.

Earlier in the week, 84 protesters were arrested after marching through East Sacramento.

