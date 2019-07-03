SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students from all over Sacramento, including McClatchy High School and Sac City College, walked out of school Thursday in response to the Sacramento County District Attorney's and the Attorney General's decisions not to criminally charge the two officers for the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

The student march grew as the group moved from Sacramento City College to McClatchy High School, Sacramento High School and ultimately the steps of the Capital.

“I’m sick and tired of adults telling me we’re doing this in the wrong way," said a student representing Next Level Advocates from Sacramento High School. "Don’t let anybody dim your light.”

Democratic Assemblymember Kevin McCarty supported the large crowd, telling them, “You are welcome here. This is your state Capitol. You’ll remember this 20 years from now, the time you stood up not only for Stephon Clark but for all the Stephon Clarks...this is not an easy task. Change is really hard.”

As of 4 p.m. Thursday the gathering began to wrap up at the Capital, with many students leaving via public transit, according to Sacramento Police Captain Norm Leong .

Students who walked out of class to participate in the walkout will not be punished, according to a spokesperson from the Sacramento City Unified School District.

"We would never punish a student more harshly. We are very sensitive to the situation going on. We understand a lot of our students are hurt and want to express themselves and we are sensitive to that," said the spokesperson to ABC10. "We are going to comply with our normal attendance policy. If a student leaves for the march, their only punishment would be a strike on their attendance."

St. Hope, the district that manages charter school Sacramento High School, said their policy is the same as the Sacramento City School District. They respect their students' rights to freedom of expression, but any missed class time will be viewed as an unexcused absence.

Sacramento Students walkout, march in honor of Stephon Clark | PHOTOS

Earlier in the week, more than 100 demonstrators staged a march from Trader Joe's in East Sacramento to the Fabulous '40s. Police arrested Police made 84 arrests. Reverend Kevin Ross, who was arrested during the protest, said police officers gave them no chance to leave when the march was ending.

RELATED: