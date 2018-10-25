SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Hundreds came together to show support for the transgender community at the "Won't Be Erased" rally at Winn Park in Sacramento, Wednesday.

The event featured people speaking at the podium and making signs to show their support for the community. The rally was organized by the Gender Health Center.

Alex Bren, a transgender man, came out to the rally with his girlfriend.

"It's really heartbreaking and it's a very scary time," Bren said. "I don't know how to explain to people that we're just people. Our lives don't mean any less than yours does. There's nothing wrong with us and we're not harming anybody. We're just trying to live and exist in society without having to constantly live in fear."

Several people brought their families as a support system.

These are some of the faces of people from the #WontBeErased rally at Winn Park in Sacramento. They tell me they are fighting to just live a normal life. #latenewstonight @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/UH0x6QxsnP — Ananda Rochita (@AnandaRochita) October 25, 2018

