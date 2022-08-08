5 things to know about Netflix's 'Most Hated Man on the Internet'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Netflix's "Most Hated Man on the Internet" is a three-part documentary-style series following Hunter Moore's website built on explicit photos used without consent.
"Determined to remove her daughter's photos from a revenge porn website, a persistent mother launches an online crusade to shut down its cruel founder," Netflix writes in its description.
Here are five things to know about the series.
5 things to know about the "Most Hated Man on the Internet"
- Hunter Moore, who owned and ran the revenge porn site, IsAnyoneUp.com, is from Woodland, California. Woodland is in Yolo County and is about 15 miles northwest of Sacramento.
- Some of the photos Moore posted on his site were stolen through hacking. They often included names, addresses and employer information.
- The term “revenge porn” was coined because many of the images were posted by jilted lovers to get even with former partners.
- Moore appeared in Sacramento federal court in 2014, and later pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting in the unauthorized access of a computer.
- He was released from jail in May 2017. Moore wrote a book in 2018 called "Is Anyone Up!? The Story of Revenge Porn." He is still banned from Facebook.
You can watch the full series on Netflix.
