5 things to know about Netflix's 'Most Hated Man on the Internet'

Hunter Moore created IsAnyoneUp.com, a website built on sharing explicit photos without consent.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Netflix's "Most Hated Man on the Internet" is a three-part documentary-style series following Hunter Moore's website built on explicit photos used without consent.

"Determined to remove her daughter's photos from a revenge porn website, a persistent mother launches an online crusade to shut down its cruel founder," Netflix writes in its description.

Here are five things to know about the series.

5 things to know about the "Most Hated Man on the Internet"

Hunter Moore, who owned and ran the revenge porn site, IsAnyoneUp.com, is from Woodland, California. Woodland is in Yolo County and is about 15 miles northwest of Sacramento. Some of the photos Moore posted on his site were stolen through hacking. They often included names, addresses and employer information. The term “revenge porn” was coined because many of the images were posted by jilted lovers to get even with former partners. Moore appeared in Sacramento federal court in 2014, and later pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting in the unauthorized access of a computer. He was released from jail in May 2017. Moore wrote a book in 2018 called "Is Anyone Up!? The Story of Revenge Porn." He is still banned from Facebook.

