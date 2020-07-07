Grass fire develops near Hwy. 160 in Sacramento

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the two-acre grass fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A grass fire has broken out along Hwy. 160 and Northgate Boulevard.

According to the department, the two-acre grass fire broke out Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

As of 2 p.m., the grass fire was estimated to be around six acres. The Sacramento Fire Department is being assisted by Sac Metro Fire.

No road closures have been announced. Check traffic in the area here:

