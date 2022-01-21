Southbound Hwy. 99 lanes closed following accident involving Elk Grove police officer

CHP said the other car, a dark colored Dodge, involved was potentially a wrong way driver.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A portion of southbound Highway 99 near 12th Avenue is temporarily shut down due to a crash.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Friday. The California Highway Patrol [CHP] reported receiving a call about a crash involving an Elk Grove motorcycle officer.

CHP said the other car, a dark colored Dodge, involved was potentially a wrong way driver. The driver of the Dodge reported no significant injuries.

The officer is reported to have major injuries.

There is currently no timetable for reopening. Multiple ramps in the area are closed due to the shutdown, including: Business 80 ramp near N Street and the US-50 east ramp closed to south Hwy. 99. A second accident was reported in the backup, but details are limited on that accident.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

READ MORE FROM ABC10: