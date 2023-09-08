Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento suspends hotel operations due to emergency repairs

It wasn't clear what the emergency repairs were, but Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento told ABC10 there were no evacuations at the property.

SACRAMENTO, California — Due to emergency repairs, Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento temporarily suspended all hotel operations starting Wednesday night.

It wasn't clear what the emergency repairs were, but Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento told ABC10 there was no evacuation done at the property. Guests could stay through their reservation or Hyatt said it would assist in finding another place to stay.

"At this time, we are ahead of schedule on repairs and are working to reopen as quickly as possible. We expect the property to re-open very soon as a result," Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento said in a statement to ABC10.

The 7th Street Standard, located in Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento, will stay open for breakfast, lunch and dinner during the repairs. Anyone with questions about an upcoming stay can call Hyatt Customer Care at 1-888-524-9288.

