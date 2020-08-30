Wrong way crash on I-5 leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital

The crash happened on northbound lanes of I-5 on Saturday night, just north of Highway 99.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A deadly wrong way crash left two people hospitalized and one dead on Saturday night, CHP-North Sacramento said.

The crash happened around 11:52 p.m. on August 29. CHP said a Honda Accord was driving the wrong way on the northbound lanes of I-5, north of Highway 99, when it collided with a Toyota Camry.

Officials said the Honda became airborne after the crash and hit a Volvo D13 that was also traveling on northbound I-5.

The driver of the Honda, a 46-year-old man from Woodland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, only identified as a male from Sacramento, was taken to the hospital with major injuries and the driver of the Volvo, identified as a 38-year-old man from Idaho, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2317.