Iconic Sacramento restauranteur Randy Paragary dead at 74

Randy Paragary, owner of Cafe Bernardo, Paragary's Midtown, and Centro Cocina Mexicana, passed away on Saturday after a short bout with cancer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Iconic Sacramento restauranteur Randy Paragary died on Saturday after a short bout with cancer.

Paragary, 74, had been in the restaurant game in Sacramento for more than 50 years since opening his first restaurant, The ParaPow Palace, with his business partner Patrick Powers in 1969.

Randy Paragary owned Cafe Bernardo, Paragary's Midtown, and Centro Cocina Mexicana in Sacramento. ABC10 last spoke with Paragary in March 2021, as businesses were confronting staffing issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Paragary was diagnosed with cancer in late July.

California Rep. Doris Matsui, (D-Sacramento), issued the following statement:

“Sacramento has lost a true innovator, whose vision for Sacramento’s culinary scene has shaped our great city for generations to come. Randy held an unwavering belief in Sacramento and its people – his restaurants reflected that passion and built bridges within our community. While he will be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit and enduring impact on Sacramento’s cultural fabric, I will always remember his kindness and cherish our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Paragary family during this difficult time. Randy will truly be missed.”

Midtown Association Executive Director Emily Baime Michaels issued the following statement:

"Today we remember Randy Paragary, an incredible force behind the vibrancy that is Midtown Sacramento. Randy was a founding member of the Midtown Association, the organization behind Explore Midtown, a leader in the hospitality industry in greater Sacramento with Paragary's, Centro, Cafe Bernardo and Sutter District, a mentor to so many, as well as a loving husband, father and most recently -- a visionary hotelier. The Fort Sutter Hotel was clearly a labor of love and the Paragary family has created a beautiful, lasting legacy for generations of Sacramentans to come."

No other details have been released at this time. Check back later for updates.

Read more from ABC10