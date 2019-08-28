Update:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Sacramento City Council voted to approve both proposed homeless shelter sites; one under the W-X Freeway near Alhambra and Broadway and the other in the Meadowview neighborhood on the south side of the city.

The council passed the W-X Freeway shelter by a vote of 7 to 2. The Meadowview site, considered by some the more controversial of the two, passed by a vote of 6 to 3. City councilmembers Angelique Ashby and Larry Carr voted against both shelters. District 2 Councilmember Allen Warren voted “no” on the one in Meadowview.

Both shelters could be open by winter 2019.

Original:

Dozens of people signed up to speak at a Sacramento City Council meeting on a proposed homeless shelter in the Meadowview neighborhood.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg outlined his proposal for a 24-hour rehousing shelter for women and children at a city-owned parking lot down the street from the Pannell Community Center, next to a solid waste facility.

According to Steinberg’s proposal, the shelter would house up to 100 people with outreach focused on those already living in the neighborhood.

A majority of the 76 people who asked to speak were opposed to the shelter, not because they’re completely against the idea, but because they feel the plan was rushed.

“It’s lipstick on a pig. Short term, not long term,” said a resident named Estelle.

Stevante Clark was among those that spoke out against the shelter, suggesting an alternative site for consideration.

“There’s a site on Freeport…owned by [Sacramento Regional Transit]…and they’re willing to negotiate about that site,” Clark said.

Clark is the brother of Stephon Clark, the unarmed, black 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by two Sacramento Police officers in March 2018.

About 20 speakers spoke in favor of the proposed shelter.

“[It’s] not about politics! It’s about making sure women and children have safety,” said one woman speaking for the shelter.

Public comment on the proposal ended around 8:30. At that time, city council members began their deliberations.

“These are our neighbors… If we’re not going to take care of our neighbors, who will?” asked Councilmember Jay Schenirer.

