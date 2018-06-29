If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

It was a close call for a cyclist who says he was nearly side-swiped off the road by an angry driver who threatened him near the Sacramento airport.

CHP is now investigating the incident. Paul Mitchell, who recorded video of the road rage incident on his cell phone, said he was riding in the bike lane on Metro Park on Wednesday when a driver swiped him as he drove by. Mitchell yelled out to the driver, who then stopped and went on an expletive-filled rant about the cyclist.

“I’ll get out and I’ll slice your f-----g throat,” the driver, identified as Rick, is heard yelling on the video.

Hey @CHPSacComm, what can you tell us about this driver? Have you received other complaints about him? What's your process for responding when an incident like this is documented? https://t.co/DJgxvyDTJO — SABA (@sacbike) June 28, 2018

The driver accused Mitchell of riding in the bike lane too close to the driver’s lane and for not having a mirror on his bike to see a car coming from behind. As the confrontation escalated, Mitchell called 911 and gave a dispatcher the man’s name and license plate number. He then took to social media.

“That was when I ended up tweeting out the snippets of the video in a way to document it and to show people these kinds of confrontations they do happen a lot,” Mitchell told ABC10.

Several people shared the tweet, including state legislatures and Jim Brown, the Executive Director of Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates, who said this happens to cyclists more often than people might know.

“It’s very, very common,” Brown said. “I know a lot of people who have been buzzed, they’ve been clipped.”

Brown also pointed out that if the driver did swipe Mitchell, it would be a violation of the “three foot rule,” requiring drivers to give at least three feet of space between their car and the bicyclist when they pass.

