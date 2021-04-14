Immigrant health care is on California Senate's wish list

The state Legislature faces a June 15 deadline to pass a spending plan.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats in the California Senate have outlined how they would spend the state's projected multi-billion dollar budget surplus.

They revealed a plan Wednesday ahead of Gov. Gavin Newsom's updated budget proposal due next month that aims to make college debt-free for students by expanding tuition grants.

It would also give government-funded health care to low-income adults 65 and older who are living in the country illegally. And it would create a fund to help first-time homebuyers in the state's expensive market.

The state Legislature faces a June 15 deadline to pass a spending plan.

With the vast majority of California’s schools now open or expected to reopen in the next few weeks, Governor Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference in Sonoma County to highlight the school reopening progress across the state.