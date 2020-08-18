Impacts from the standoff in Washington over the U.S. Postal Service reaches Sacramento

“No mail for days on end, it’s just not very professional. It’s just not OK. People receive their medications; they receive their checks.”

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Democrats demand Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testify before congress about this plan to restructure the US Postal Service, in Sacramento mail is starting to arrive late or not at all.

Joy Trevin says her Korean War-veteran brother normally gets his pain medication in the mail, but he didn’t receive his last refill. That was three weeks ago...

“He has [a] bone-against-bone [injury], so he very much needs this medication for his back,” said Trevin

Trevin says she called her local post office and no one could tell her where the medicine was. She says it wasn’t until the military got involved that her brother was able to get a new prescription.

Sherry Sewell is the owner of “Just Send It”, a postal service out in Citrus Heights. She says between her two stores she has more than 500 box holders and lately mail is either missing or arriving late.

“No mail for days on end, it’s just not very professional. It’s just not OK. People receive their medications; they receive their checks,” said Sewell.

Sewell says she is already dealing with the loss of revenue because of the pandemic and is staying in contact with her customers in the hopes of not losing their business. She says she even stays behind after closing on days mail does not arrive, hoping that it is just running late.

Santil Perry is the president of the Sacramento chapter of the American Postal Workers Union and says part of the problem is the pandemic, but that is not the only challenge postal workers are facing.

“It’s mainly directives coming from management trying to get them to leave without picking up all of their mail and delivering it for the most part. And I said before, the removal of the processing machines makes it almost impossible to get out the influx of mail,” said Perry.

Perry tells ABC10 the mail processing machines that help sort mail are being removed from distribution centers.

“This is the order by the Postmaster General to remove these machines. They are letter sorting machines and they are moving 10 from the Sacramento processing and distribution centers,” Perry said.

Perry says restructuring in the midst of a pandemic is not a good idea. He believes there is a different motive behind the move.

“I believe it’s directly to cripple the post office and make it seem like we are not able to get the job done,” said Perry.

ABC10 reached out to the US Postal Service. An official sent back the following statement:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to heavy parcel volumes as customers continue to place online orders of essential items as they shelter in place. Our employees are working diligently to keep up with the increased volume. We are flexing our available resources to match the workload and appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis.”

The USPS spokesperson added that they have no further information on processing machines being removed at this time.

Continue the conversation with Mayde on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10