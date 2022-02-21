Live audience returns to Wells Fargo Pavilion for Junior Theater Festival West

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, live audiences entered the Wells Fargo Pavilion theater.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Junior Theater Festival brought in students from all over the United States, performing for live audiences for the first time in more than two years.

The festival is a weekend-long competition between junior theater groups culminating with an award show Sunday night.

During the pandemic, the organization had tried virtual presentations, but award-winning broadway director and the founder of the program, Timothy Allen McDonald, agrees — live, in-person is best.

"It's been really tough mentally and physically on our young people. A lot of athletics got to continue but the performing arts did not. So for them to come back, our young people, and to do what they love is so important physically and mentally," Allen said. "Their mental health is something that has taken a big hit and the best way to cure that is to get them back on stage doing what they love."

Mia Fisher, an Elk Grove theater student from "Musical Mayhem," said she is thrilled to be back.

"I'm so much more grateful for theatre, it's not that I necessarily took it for granted, but just missing that energy from a live audience and not being able to perform for two years — it changed my perspective. I mean if it weren’t for the pandemic I’m not sure I would’ve had such an appreciation for it that I do now," Fisher said.

Her castmate, Brian Piazza, agrees.

"Being back, you know, this is such a family when we’re back here it feels like we’re home again," Piazza said. "This is really our home so we’re just thankful for that and grateful."

