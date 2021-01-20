Law enforcement readying for protests at California State Capitol on Inauguration Day | Updates

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deployed deputies to downtown at the request of Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest at the California State Capitol Building as the potential for protests remains high on President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest news in the Sacramento region.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office to deploy officers to Sacramento on Inauguration Day morning

With Inauguration Day upon us and the potential for widespread protests across the country, the Sacramento Police Department has requested reinforcements to help guard the California State Capitol Building.

Roughly a dozen San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies will head to the Capitol on Wednesday morning.

“You’ll see some of our deputies in uniform and you’ll see some of our deputies just in plain clothes. You’ll see some of our San Joaquin County Sheriff Officers in marked vehicles in the city of Sacramento and some you will not recognize because they will be unmarked," said San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Alan Sanchez.

California's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) said the National Guard will also stay in place at the Capitol until at least Wednesday but San Joaquin Officers may be in Sacramento longer.