Incarcerated man killed by 2 at Sacramento prison with make-shift weapon, officials say

California State Prison officials in Sacramento said they are investigating the killing of 36-year-old Felipe Rodriguez Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California State Prison investigators say two incarcerated men killed 36-year-old Felipe Rodriguez in a Sacramento prison Tuesday.

Officials say he was killed on a maximum-security general population yard with what officials are describing as an inmate-made weapon.

Officials identified 41-year-old Selso E. Orozco Jr. and 36-year-old Mike A. Calderon as suspects in the killing, though no new charges have been announced.

Rodriguez entered the Sacramento Main Prison in 2015 to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County in 2018 to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with enhancements for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death.

He received a life-without-parole sentence from Los Angeles County for other charges, including kidnapping for ransom where the victim was killed.

The Sacramento County Coroner will determine Rodriguez’s official cause of death, and correctional officers reportedly recovered two inmate-made weapons.

Orozco Jr. entered the Sacramento Main Prison in 2019 to serve 23 years for robbery with the use of a firearm, abusing and endangering the health of a child with an enhancement for use of a firearm, among other charges.

Calderon has been serving a life sentence at the prison for first-degree murder and enhancements for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death since 2016.

WATCH MORE: Las Vegas mass shooting survivor helps others by becoming an emergency dispatcher