Sacramento police increase patrols for DOCO ahead of NBA playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officials say they have a safety plan in place for a historic weekend for the Kings.

They're adding more officers in the Downtown Commons area and have an increased presence in areas spanning Old Sacramento, K-Street and beyond with many specialty police units being reassigned to downtown.

Kings and Warrior fans heading toward the Golden 1 Center will see officers on bikes, horses, on foot and in patrol cars throughout the weekend.

Officers will be about doubled in the area, the department says this is not to intimidate but rather make people feel comfortable and have a good time.

Officials are urging fans to arrive early and plan ahead — especially when it comes to getting home safely. They strongly encourage people to drink responsibly and offer the reminder that no open containers are allowed outside designated areas in DOCO.

For those wanting to avoid the crowds and noise but still watch the game, you can find it airing on ABC10 Saturday.