Inderkum High School students discuss senior year stress during coronavirus pandemic

A pair of Inderkum High School students sat down with ABC10 to share their senior year experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NATOMAS, Sacramento — Think back to high school for a second. It was a tough time for a lot of people. Now throw in a coronavirus pandemic and that wrecks all the senior highlights that you waited for – for years.

That's what the Class of 2020 is going thru. ABC10’s Keristen Holmes has been working with Inderkum High School’s Tiger Talk TV class this year and they say the end of the school year wasn't one that anyone was completely ready for.

Keristen sat down with two seniors in the Tiger Talk TV Class, Adoreil Ayoub and Charli Henderson, to talk about the new stress brought on by the pandemic.

Keristen: "Your senior year looks a lot different. How are you feeling about all of this?”

Adoreil: "Honestly, I was crying. I was going thru a lot and it was all gone in the snap of a finger."

Charli: “It's interesting. There’s a lot going on. Kind of sad but at the same time just trying to be persistent and figure out what's next for us."

Adoreil and Charli will virtually graduate Inderkum High School, Thursday, May 21, at 6:15 p.m. But it's a far cry from the pomp and circumstance they waited years for.

Adoreil: "These few months were like the fun senior months of like getting everything down. Graduation, cap and gown. Senior trips prom and everything. And it's kind of upsetting because I'll never get to have those things."

Charli: "We don't even get time to spend time with our friends anymore so…it’s like we have to kind of just hope that this moves by fast or else we won’t get to say goodbye to everyone."

But the pandemic didn’t stop them too much. They're still putting in work - producing their Tiger Talk newscasts from home. It's a testament to their resilience. Despite the hurdles they are staying positive. Charli offers encouragement to other seniors who have a hard time adjusting.

Charli: "Make the most of it. Find out what you like and find out what you don't like. If there's something like a goal you have try to be productive in whatever ways possible while you're at home."

Adoreil: "Keep your head up. You gotta think about it. You're not the only one that’s suffering."

And if your heart goes out to the class of 2020, Adoreil has an idea to make it better for now. His suggestion?

Adoreil: "Presents! Yes!"

Adoreil and Charli are looking forward to the next phase of their lives. Adoreil is going to Sacramento State to study journalism. Charli is going to Howard University to major in Mass Communication and Film.

ABC10 wishes them, the entire graduating class of Inderkum High School, and all of America's class of 2020 well.

Continue the conversation with Keristen on Facebook.

Read more about California's roadmap for reopening on ABC10

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter