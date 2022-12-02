Inderkum High School student Anthony Williams killed in Rocklin crash

The Natomas Unified School District said the varsity basketball player was killed after being hit by a car in Rocklin Saturday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — School officials said a deadly crash claimed the life of an Inderkum High School student Saturday night.

Deidra Powell, spokesperson for the Natomas Unified School District, said the student played varsity basketball and had just transferred from Whitney High School this year. He was described as a "powerhouse" basketball player.

While the school district didn't identify the student by name, officials said the Inderkum Athletic Department released a photo of him that was posted by the Inderkum Basketball team. The team identified him as Anthony Williams.

"Devastated by the loss of our family Anthony Williams. Please keep Anthony and all that love him in your hearts and prayers," the team said on Instagram.

Aiden Acosta, a friend of Williams, said he was like a brother to him.

“I’ve known him for a while. Me and him have been playing basketball since the first (or) second grade. He meant so much to everybody," Acosta said.

He said many people paid respects to Williams Sunday night in Rocklin. Williams was described as a person who made everybody laugh and always walked around with a smile.

“It’s honestly just sad knowing he’s gone now. I didn’t even get to say goodbye,” Acosta said.

The deadly crash happened Saturday night on Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive in Rocklin. The driver in the crash cooperated with police.

The investigation is ongoing. Powell said grief counselors would be available for students at the school on Monday.

