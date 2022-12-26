1 critically injured after catching fire at senior living facility in Sacramento County

Crews responded to Golden Pond Retirement Community in the Rosemont area after reports of a resident on fire in their room, Sacramento Metro Fire says.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was injured in a fire Monday afternoon at Golden Pond Retirement Community on Mayhew Road in Sacramento County.

Firefighters responded to a report of a resident on fire in their room at the Rosemont-area senior living facility, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

However staff at the retirement community were able to extinguish the fire before crews arrived.

First responders transported the resident to a nearby hospital, who is now in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation, no other information is known at this time.