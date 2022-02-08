Unvaccinated inmate dies while in custody at Sacramento County jail, deputies say

The inmate's death came after a battle with COVID complicated by other mental illness-related disabilities.

According to the sheriff's office, a 51-year-old inmate died while in custody at the main jail Monday. The inmate was initially booked into jail on March 13, 2017, on charges of assault with intent to commit rape or sodomy.

The inmate, who has not yet been identified by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, was found incompetent to stand trial by a state hospital and was placed on a Murphy conservatorship.

The sheriff's office says the inmate was "gravely disabled due to mental illness."

On Jan. 17, the inmate was taken to a hospital for four days of treatment due to medical conditions described by the sheriff's office as ongoing and long-term.

The inmate was back in jail on Jan. 21 and taken back to the hospital on Jan. 24 for more treatment on his ongoing conditions after results from a COVID-19 test came back positive.

The inmate was not vaccinated, the sheriff's office says. Over a two-week period, the sheriff's office says the inmate "physically deteriorated" leading to his death Monday.

The sheriff's office has not released a cause of death but says that a thorough investigation will be conducted.

In January, some inmates were released from jail due to an outbreak of COVID. At the time, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office reported 76 cases of COVID-19 in the jail.

