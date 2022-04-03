The inspiring story behind Sacramento's Capitol Beer Fest

Runnin' for Rhett Non-Profit, the owner of Capitol Beer Fest, was founded in December 2007 by Randy Seevers and has since then touched the hearts of thousands.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Runnin' for Rhett Non-Profit is hosting its 12th annual Capitol Beer Fest on Saturday, donating 100% of the proceeds to the Runnin' for Rhett after-school youth fitness program.

Capitol Beer Fest takes place from noon - 4 p.m. along Capitol Mall between 3rd and 8th Streets.

The event has become Northern California's largest craft beer event featuring more than 100 craft brewers, 24 different food options, DJs, live music, and more.

Runnin' for Rhett Non-Profit, the owner of Capitol Beer Fest, was founded in December 2007 by Randy Seevers and has since touched the hearts of thousands of youth and adults in the Sacramento area.

"Runnin' for Rhett was established in memory of my son, Rhett, who passed away back in 2004 from complications from cerebral palsy," Seevers, the Executive Director for Runnin' for Rhett Non-Profit, said. "My wife and I used running to get through the grief of losing Rhett and we started raising money, later becoming a nonprofit in 2007."

Runnin' for Rhett Non-Profit now funds Northern California's largest after-school youth fitness program, which impacts over 7,000 students across 140 Sacramento area schools.

"It's inspiring for me to see how the craft brew industry and the community has come to support an event like ours," Seevers said. "The breweries donate 100% of the beer knowing all the money goes back to fund a great cause."

Seevers says the event has 350 volunteers, many of which are people who have trained in their adult fitness program.

"Our volunteers are very passionate about what we do and how we give back to the community, so they come out and volunteer," Seevers said.

According to Seevers, Capitol Beer Fest is a feel-good event where the community can have a safe, fun time while supporting a great cause. This year, Capitol Beer Fest has partnered with SacRT to provide guests with a free and safe way to get to and from the event all day long.

Those attending the event must be over 21 years old and either show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 PCR test conducted no more than 72 hours of the event, or a negative antigen test no more than 24 hours of the event. General admission tickets are still available on the Capitol Beer Fest website, but guests must purchase the tickets before entering the event.

More information about Capitol Beer Fest can be found HERE.

