SACRAMENTO, Calif — Plans to make the ramp between northbound Interstate 5 and eastbound Interstate 80 a bit smoother earlier this month were postponed because of rain.

Now, the weekend before Christmas, which is usually the biggest travel weekend, will see I-5 and I-80 marred with construction.

A contractor and crews will work overnight, shutting down the connector from northbound I-5 to eastbound I-80, from 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Crews are replacing concrete slabs on the connector-ramp that have been there since its installment, roughly 40 years ago.

In a press release, Caltrans advises commuters to account for delays when traveling. Recommenced detour routes from Caltrans during construction work include driving north along I-5 to the Arena Boulevard off-ramp and turning around onto southbound I-5 to East Reno I-80.

Dennis Keaton, a spokesperson for Caltrans, said the work is focused on the ramp and is a continuation of the I-5 maintenance done this year.

Traffic should only be impacted during the hours of the ramp closure. Caltrans says the California Highway Patrol will also be at the work sites for traffic enforcement.

