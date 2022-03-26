Caltrans construction closes portions of I-5 from P Street to Highway 50

The roadwork began Friday night and is expected to wrap up Monday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weekend road work in Sacramento will result in lane closures on I-5 through Monday, Caltrans officials say.

The roadwork, part of Caltrans' Interstate 5 Corridor Enhancements Project, began Friday at 10 p.m. and is expected to wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews from Caltrans and Norcal Paving will preform demolition, drilling, stripping and drainage work, haul concrete from the job site, remove and set up k-rails and pour concrete during the weekend construction project.

Closures

The I and P Street on-ramps to Southbound I-5 will be closed from 10 p.m. March 25 to 5 a.m. March 28

The Q Street offramp to Southbound I-5 will be closed from 10 p.m. March 25 to 5 a.m. March 28

All but one lane of Southbound I-5 will be closed to the Eastbound and Westbound U.S. 50 connectors Saturday and Sunday from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

When complete, the project will rehabilitate the surface of I-5 and add an HOV lane. The I-5 Corridor Enhancement Project receives its $370 million in funding from the SAC 5 Corridor Enhancement Project.

According to the project's website, construction is expected to be complete by December. Those who have feedback on the project are told to fill out a form on the project's website.

