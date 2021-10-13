Invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitos detected in Sacramento region

Aedes aegypti are small dark mosquitos that aggressively bite during the day and can carry debilitating diseases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Invasive mosquitos that can spread a variety of diseases are spreading into new areas in the Sacramento region, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District said Tuesday.

Aedes aegypti were detected in south Sacramento, Orangevale, Elk Grove and Arden Arcade. The small dark mosquitos aggressively bite during the day and lay eggs above water in small containers such as flower pots, pet dishes, and other containers, according to the control district.

"Invasive mosquitos are a public health threat because they transmit a variety of debilitating diseases such as Zika, Dengue and chikungunya," said Luz Maria Robles, spokesperson for the district.

Field technicians are enhancing surveillance efforts by setting up traps in surrounding neighborhoods, conducting door-to-door inspections and talking to residents about preventative measures they can take around their home.

"It could be something as small as a bottle cap," said field technician David Smith as he conducted an inspection of a Arden Arcade home. "Every day is a new challenge, especially with these Aedes aegypti."

The species is not native to California, but they are now permanently established in many areas throughout the state.

The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector District says residents experiencing bites during the day should report them immediately by calling 1-800-429-1022 or requesting service at www.FIGHTtheBITE.net.