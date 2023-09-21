Streets reopen as bomb squad, hazmat investigate object left at Sacramento bus stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Part of Stockton Boulevard and streets surrounding 12-14th Avenue have reopened after a suspicious container investigation.
According to Sacramento Fire, it started around 3:15 p.m. Thursday when they were called about a foil-wrapped object emitting smoke at a bus stop on Stockton Boulevard.
Fire officials arrived and didn't see it smoking but called police for assistance. The area was subsequently closed off and evacuated.
Around 6 p.m., Sacramento police said the item was deemed safe and not explosive, and they were in the process of reopening roads.
