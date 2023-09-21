x
Sacramento

Streets reopen as bomb squad, hazmat investigate object left at Sacramento bus stop

Stockton Boulevard between 12th and 14th avenues and all surrounding streets within 300 feet are now open after being closed off and evacuated.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Part of Stockton Boulevard and streets surrounding 12-14th Avenue have reopened after a suspicious container investigation.

According to Sacramento Fire, it started around 3:15 p.m. Thursday when they were called about a foil-wrapped object emitting smoke at a bus stop on Stockton Boulevard.

Fire officials arrived and didn't see it smoking but called police for assistance. The area was subsequently closed off and evacuated.

Around 6 p.m., Sacramento police said the item was deemed safe and not explosive, and they were in the process of reopening roads.

