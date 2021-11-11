Six-month investigation results in 26 arrests, over 100 guns seized by Northern California law enforcement

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said in a press release six of the guns seized were assault weapons.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A six-month, multi-agency law enforcement task force operation resulted in 26 arrests and more than 100 guns seized.

In a press release from the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, operation "Sleepwalker" focused on gangs and guns in the greater Sacramento region, focusing on the "proliferation of illegal firearms and firearm-related violence."

Over the course of multiple undercover operations, law enforcement was able to buy more than 100 illegal guns from people suspected of weapons trafficking. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the agencies arrested 26 people and seized an additional 23 guns, six of which were assault weapons.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in the press release that statistics show a 30% increase in homicides rates in Sacramento County, as well as a 40% increase in non-fatal shooting rates.

"The influx of billions of dollars in EDD fraud into the hands of criminals resulted in a drastic increase in the number of illegal firearms and firearm-related violence in our communities," Schubert said in the release.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said he is thankful to the detectives and officers who helped get the guns off the street.

"As violent crime has increased, the dedication of our officers is even more crucial to the safety of our community. We are grateful for their commitment to Sacramento," Hahn said in his press release.

Members of 10 agencies were involved in operation "Sleepwalker", including: Sacramento Police Department; Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; California Department of Justice; California Highway Patrol; Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office; Federal Bureau of Investigation; California’s Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; Placer County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit; and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

