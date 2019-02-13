DENVER — Isaiah Thomas pronounced his surgically repaired hip as fit as it's ever going to be.

His confidence? Now that's as healthy as ever with the point guard on the verge of his Denver Nuggets debut.

"My job is not to fit in. It's to stand out," said Thomas, who's looking to play Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings, the team that picked him in the second round of the 2011 draft. "I'm going to do whatever I can to get minutes on the basketball floor and I'm going to play to win and help this team get to the next level."

Thomas' last NBA game was March 22 with the Los Angeles Lakers before undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to fix his troublesome hip. The Nuggets signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason and gave him plenty of space to recover from his operation.

He could provide a big boost down the stretch for the surging Nuggets, who are near the top of the Western Conference standings.

RELATED: De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley, Buddy Hield among Kings representing Sacramento during NBA All-Star Weekend

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED: Bagley has 32 points to help Kings extend Suns' skid to 14

RELATED: After several trades, what does this mean for the Kings?

His minutes, though, could come at the expense of Monte Morris and Malik Beasley, two young guards who have been pleasant surprises for the Nuggets this season. Thomas doesn't think the chemistry will be altered in the least for a team that's rolling along.

After all, he's played an integral part in creating it, with his robust personality in the locker room and on the bench.

"It's a great group of guys that don't have any egos," Thomas said. "I've been on a few teams like that to where guys don't care about who gets the success. We just care about winning. Since Day 1 when I came here, I've seen that. We just care about getting wins and getting better each and every day. That's a good sign when you have that."

Thomas only recently returned to 5-on-5 action with the team. Before that he was going through rehab and, on the road, looking for friendly pick-up games at local gyms in order to get his cardio and rhythm back.

Take things nice and slow — all part of the master plan for Thomas and the Nuggets.

"I'm going to be patient with my body. I'm going to be patient with my game, knowing that it's going to take a while," Thomas said. "It took me years to get to an MVP level, and I know it's going to take me a while to get back to that level and get back to feeling like that player again. I'm just going to take it day-by-day and continue to get better each day."

Thomas, who turned 30 last week, has averaged 18.9 points over a career that's included 473 games with Sacramento, Phoenix, Boston, Cleveland and the Lakers. It's been an arduous journey back from hip surgery, but the persistent pain is finally alleviated.

"I don't feel what I felt last year. That has left my body," Thomas said. "I got a goal that I want to reach. I want to be one of the best players that ever played the game. There's no quit in me. This is just a part of my story, and I'm going to just continue to grind, continue to keep going, and continue to listen to my body and hopefully I can help this team take the next step."

As for what he brings to the floor, easy: Competitiveness.

"A guy that makes a difference out there. Plays to win," Thomas said. "Scores the basketball, makes plays. I know it's not all going to come back right away, so I'm not putting any pressure on myself, but at some point in time, it will come back and the world will know."

The world certainly is familiar with his compelling backstory: The 5-foot-9 Thomas was the last pick in the 2011 draft. He defied the odds and became a two-time All-Star. He helped carry the Celtics in the 2017 postseason despite a balky hip and a broken heart following his sister's death in a car crash.

"One of the biggest things is they've seen what I went through a couple years ago with the passing of my sister, and how I pushed through. It wasn't just me, though, it was like the world helped me get through that," Thomas said. "I know my story's inspirational to all the kids around the world.

"They kind of gravitate to stories like that. Guys being overlooked. Guys being counted out."

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE:

The Sacramento Kings on ABC10