Passenger dies after driver hits tree near Isleton, driver tells CHP they had to swerve to avoid hitting an animal

A 51-year-old driver told CHP he saw an animal on the road and steered the pickup truck off the road and down an embankment where he hit a tree.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A passenger was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning after the driver hit a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 2:40 a.m., CHP South Sacramento division said the crash happened on southbound Highway 160 north of Poverty Road near Isleton.

A 51-year-old driver told CHP he saw an animal on the road and he steered the pickup truck off the road and down an embankment where he hit a tree. A 34-year-old woman was killed. Her identity was not released at this time.

The CHP says the driver was not under the influence and was not injured.

