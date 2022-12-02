x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Passenger dies after driver hits tree near Isleton, driver tells CHP they had to swerve to avoid hitting an animal

A 51-year-old driver told CHP he saw an animal on the road and steered the pickup truck off the road and down an embankment where he hit a tree.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A passenger was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning after the driver hit a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 2:40 a.m., CHP South Sacramento division said the crash happened on southbound Highway 160 north of Poverty Road near Isleton.

A 51-year-old driver told CHP he saw an animal on the road and he steered the pickup truck off the road and down an embankment where he hit a tree. A 34-year-old woman was killed. Her identity was not released at this time.

The CHP says the driver was not under the influence and was not injured. 

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

WATCH MORE ABC10:  An Earth Day partnership between Edison High School in south Stockton and UC Berkeley is hoping to make the city cleaner one air purifier at a time. 