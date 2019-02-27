SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire expects to respond to more calls during major weather events, and some of the areas that they cover are prone to flooding. Those areas include some parts Sloughhouse, Rancho Murietta, Rio Linda, and Elverta.

'We're in Rancho Cordova which is south of Jackson Highway," said Chris Vestal, Public Information Officer with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Tuesday night. "We're already seeing a lot of water pulling from fields and some of the shoulder areas more than what we would expect in a normal storm."

Vestal says they are always fully staffed.

It's part of their all hazard and all risk mission to be able to respond to any kind of emergency.

"All year round and right now, we have a full crew," Vestal added. "We have 160 personnel on duty through 36 different fire stations. We have four boats staffed. We have our helicopter that's available."

One of the areas Vestal took ABC 10 through was off Kiefer Boulevard by Sloughhouse.

It's a road prone to flooding.

"It's a shortcut," Vestal said. "People take this from Rancho Cordova and other areas in the north part to Rancho Murietta, but, as we saw, the road signs are up. The road is flooded, and we saw someone pulling in just a minute ago- and we're looking at about three feet of water right now."

For the next few hours on Tuesday night, they received mostly medical related calls until about 8:00 p.m. They also received a call of a car into a tree off Watt and Fair Oaks Boulevard.

The driver and the other person in the vehicle were fine and not taken to the hospital. Vestal said the driver admitted to driving with bald tires.

During this period of wet weather, Vestal is warning drivers to be extra careful.

"With the water levels rising, we know that we're probably gonna get people who won't obey a closed road or flooded road signs," Vestal said. "Unfortunately, it happens every year. We can almost predict the spots where it's gonna happen cause it happens repetitively."

