‘It is the appropriate next step’ | Mayor Steinberg proposes citywide curfew in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The logistics of a citywide curfew is being discussed between Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and law enforcement with plans for implementation “before it gets dark” Monday night.

Specific details of the plan are expected to be hashed out at a city council meeting Monday afternoon.

Steinberg spoke with reporters about the proposal in downtown Sacramento as owners, employees, and volunteers worked again to cleanup vandalized and looted businesses. While a set time for the proposed curfew hasn’t yet been established, the mayor said he will recommend a time of 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.

“Today, given what we’ve seen over these last 48 hours, we take that next step, we call for a curfew, and if nothing else, I think it will reduce the overall numbers of people on the street and make the overall situation that much easier to manage.”

Steinberg also said he has spoken to Gov. Gavin Newsom about the possibility of bringing in National Guard troops to the city.

“I’m not saying a decision has been made to call in the National Guard. I am saying that I want to make sure that our city has that available tool at the ready in case…it would help,” Steinberg said.

