SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret that Sacramento and West Sacramento are home to lots of pizza places. In fact, there are three new pizza joints that have sprung up within the last three weeks: The newsy Pizza Press, Drake's Brewery at The Barn in West Sacramento, and the wood-fired La Crosta.

Fortunately for pizza lovers, each place provides something different.

Pizza Press is newspaper themed, with all of the pizzas named after various publications. You can't help but notice the 1920's newspaper wallpaper that covers the walls by the restroom. They offer many styles of pizza, and even allow you to "Craft Your Own Story," or in this case —Pizza.

Pizza Press is located in the Downtown Commons (DOCO) at 405 K Street.

Drake's is the pizza place you're looking for if you love beer, because... Well, technically it's a brewery. Drake's has 50 beers on tap, but we're here to talk pizza, not brew. Drake's has 14 different New Haven -style pizzas on their food menu that pairs pretty well with their relaxed atmosphere and outdoor seating that they describe as the "party in the park."

Drake's is located at 985 Riverfront Street in West Sacramento.

La Crosta is the place to go for all you Neopolitan-style pizza needs. They offer a diverse menu and are locally sourced. The atmosphere is cozy and feels like home. It's a mom and pop restaurant that they describe as "Food with love."

La Crosta is located at 330 Third Street in West Sacramento.

