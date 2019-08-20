SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, the King of Atlantis is coming!

Jason Momoa, star of DC's hit film "Aquaman" headlines the first slate of names announced for Sacramento's Wizard World Convention.

Wizard World returns to Sacramento after canceling its 2018 rendition. This year's event is scheduled to take place Sept. 20-22 at Cal Expo. In the past, the comic book and pop culture convention was held at the Sacramento Convention Center.

Also set to appear are the stars of "Charmed" Holly Marie Combs and Brian Krause; Richard Grieco of "21 Jump Street", Thomas Ian Nicholas, Sam J. Jones aka Flash Gordon, and pro wrestling legend The Honky Tonk Man.

Momoa will appear Saturday, Sept. 21; Greico and The Honky Tonk Man will appear on Saturday and Sunday, Sept 21-22; and Combs, Krause, Nicholas and Jones are scheduled to attend all three days.

Ticket information can be found at Wizard World's website. Kids 10 years old and younger are free with paid adult admission.

Convention hours include:

4 - 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

More celebrities are expected to be announced.

Jason Momoa addresses internet rumors about him and tells Mark S. Allen how to correctly pronounce his name.



