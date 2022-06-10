Mother of Jaylen Betschart speaks during the sentencing of Curtis Slaton

A man accused of killing a 17-year-old beloved student in Sacramento back in 2020 was sentenced Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man accused of killing a 17-year-old beloved student in Sacramento back in 2020 was sentenced Friday, and ABC10 was there as the mother of Jaylen Betschart addressed the courtroom in an emotional plea for justice.

“Calling Jaylen multiple times with no answer was bone-chilling," said Jaylen's mother Heather Douglas.

Loved ones packed the courtroom wearing matching shirts in a show of solidarity for the family still trying to make sense of the unthinkable.

“I battle with depression daily," she said. "There are times I isolate myself and cry for hours because I can’t believe my only child is gone.”

17-year-old Jaylen was found shot and killed in his car. It crashed into a light pole on Jackson Road and Florin Perkins Road.

After reviewing several security cameras, investigators say Curtis Slaton was chasing the young victim down Jackson Road just before shots were fired.

Even after being found guilty of first-degree murder, Slaton maintained his innocence, but the judge made one thing clear.

“Your denial is just too much for me," said Judge Maryanne G. Gilliard. "I think the evidence, in this case, was overwhelming. It was overwhelming”

After hearing from a series of family and friends who urged the judge to hand down the maximum sentence, she delivered her verdict.

“25 years to life, plus life in prison without the possibility of parole," said Judge Gilliard.

Slaton did not speak during his sentencing, but his attorney says they plan to appeal.