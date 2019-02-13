SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's her birthday and she'll party if she wants to!

Jennifer Lopez is bringing her "It's My Party: The Live Celebration," tour to the Golden 1 Center on Sunday, June 16. The 24-city tour kicks off in Phoenix on June 7.

The tour also features the "World of Dance Experience," performances by stars from Jennifer’s hit NBC dance show "World of Dance."

At the time of publish, ticket information was not available. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

