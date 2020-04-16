SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — If you consider yourself a Jeopardy! whiz at home now’s your chance to put those skills to the test. The popular quiz show is looking for contestants from the Sacramento area to compete once the show resumes production.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, you can now take the Jeopardy! Anytime Test from the comfort of your own home to see if you have what it takes.

The test only takes 15 minutes to complete and is available at any time on any internet-enabled, computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone, according to show producers. Be sure to select “Sacramento” from a drop-down menu on the list of audition cities.

If you pass the quiz, your name will be put in a pool for a follow-up audition scheduled to take place once the show resumes production.

For more information regarding the testing and audition process, be sure to check the Contestant FAQs available on Jeopardy.com.

