Jesuit High School resumes normal activities following brief Lockdown, school says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jesuit High School in Sacramento said it is back to normal activities after being on lockdown Thursday afternoon by the direction of the Sacramento County Sheriff's office.

According to a Facebook post by the high school, the lockdown was initiated out of an abundance of caution and it related to activity in the area, not originating from Jesuit's campus.

At 3:43 p.m. the school wrote things were all clear.