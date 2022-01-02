x
Jesuit High School resumes normal activities following brief Lockdown, school says

The lockdown was initiated out of an abundance of caution and is related to activity in the area, not originating from Jesuit's campus, according to the school.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jesuit High School in Sacramento said it is back to normal activities after being on lockdown Thursday afternoon by the direction of the Sacramento County Sheriff's office. 

According to a Facebook post by the high school, the lockdown was initiated out of an abundance of caution and it related to activity in the area, not originating from Jesuit's campus.

3:14pm At the direction of the Sacramento County Sherriff, Jesuit High School Sacramento is on a lockdown. This is out of an abundance of caution for activity in the area - not originating on the Jesuit.

Posted by Jesuit High School Sacramento on Thursday, February 3, 2022

At 3:43 p.m. the school wrote things were all clear.

