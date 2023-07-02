Man arrested in 'suspicious death' of 3-year-old at Sacramento motel

The Sacramento Police Department arrested 30-year-old Lashawn Sparks with a warrant for child endangerment and homicide, Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested in the "suspicious death" of a three-year-old, the Sacramento Police Department said Monday.

On Feb. 7, officers responded to a Motel 6 on 30th Street around 7:30 a.m. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department had already administered CPR at the motel and took the child to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the boy a few days later as Jetakhia Conway and determined his death was suspicious.

The Sacramento Police Department arrested 30-year-old Lashawn Sparks with a warrant for child endangerment and homicide, Friday. He was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he is still in custody.

The investigation is still active and the police department says it does not believe there are any other suspects related to the child's death.

The relationship between Conway and Sparks is not clear at this time.

