Jewish Federation of Sacramento president concerned for pregnant daughter's safety in Israel

Barry Broad says his daughter is living in Israel and is in the third trimester of her pregnancy when Israel was attacked.

SACRAMENTO, California — The attacks in Israel hits close to home for many Sacramento residents who have families in the country. Now, the community in Sacramento is trying to do what they can to help from afar.

As the death toll rises in Israel, Barry Broad said he feels helpless in Sacramento because he has precious cargo in the midst of the danger.

"My daughter lives in Israel, where she's lived for about 10 years. She's in the latter stages of pregnancy. She's in the third trimester of pregnancy," he said.

Fearing for her unborn baby's safety, Broad said his daughter managed to get somewhere safe for now, but the danger is far from over for their family.

"Her husband, my son in law, was called up in the reserves, and is fighting in southern Israel," Broad said.

Other than constant communication with his daughter and monitoring the attacks in Israel, Broad said he feels helpless.

"It's a feeling of kind of restlessness. How can I help?" Broad asked.

As the president of the Jewish Federation of Sacramento, Broad met with other members of the organization to plan upcoming events to help send resources to Israel. On top of that, the group recently went to Ashkelon to help with a project they didn't realize would come in handy this soon.

"Our community raised money to buy two bomb shelters for Ashkelon, and thank God, they're there," Broad said.

As Broad continues to monitor what is happening, he's hoping others will try to uplift one another during this time.

"There is power and in prayer and power and being together," he said.

Governor Gavin Newsom's Office said California condemns the attacks by Hamas terrorists. The state Capitol will be lit tomorrow night in support of Israel.

