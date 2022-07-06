Jim Barnes concedes to Sheriff-Elect Jim Cooper in race for Sacramento County Sheriff

Cooper is 27,000 votes ahead of Barnes with only 20,000 more votes left to count, according to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jim Cooper has become Sacramento County's Sheriff-Elect after a new batch of results from the June 7 Primary Election were released Friday growing Cooper's sizeable lead into a mathematical victory.

According to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, only 20,000 ballots are left to be counted in Sacramento County with candidates in the race for sheriff 27,000 votes apart.

Cooper's sole opponent in the race, Jim Barnes, posted to Facebook Friday night announcing his concession in the race after reportedly calling Cooper to congratulate him on his victory. That call was confirmed by the Cooper campaign in a Saturday morning news release.

"I just spoke with Assemblyman Jim Cooper and congratulated him on his electoral victory to be Sacramento’s next Sheriff. I wish him nothing but the best of luck as he will take over this office," Barnes said in the Facebook post. "My mission moving forward will continue as it has been for more than two decades, to protect the residents of Sacramento County, nothing can change that."

The office of Sacramento County Sheriff went up for election after current Sheriff Scott Jones announced his resignation after 12 years at the helm in order to run for congress.

Jones' campaign ended Election night after it became clear that Republican Kevin Kiley and Democrat Kermit Jones would be the two candidates moving forward to the November Primary Election for the state's 3rd Congressional District.

Cooper, 58, is currently serving as a California Assemblymember representing District 9 which includes portions of Elk Grove, South Sacramento, Galt and Lodi.

Before his time in the state legislature, Cooper served on Elk Grove's City Council for 15 years including as the city's first ever mayor.

During a 30-year career with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Cooper rose through the ranks eventually becoming a captain.

In an interview with ABC10, Cooper said his top two priorities as Sheriff would be homelessness and crime. Cooper has maintained a lead over Barnes since Election night results first came in.

"After a long and hard-fought campaign, I am proud to announce that our campaign to bring change to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is victorious. Yesterday, my opponent Undersheriff Jim Barnes called to give his congratulations and conceded the race," Cooper said in a statement Saturday morning. "As your Sheriff-Elect, I intend to start working immediately with county leaders, elected officials, community groups and department personnel on laying the groundwork to bring the much-needed change to the Sheriff’s Office that I campaigned on."