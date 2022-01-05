Johnathan Saelee, man killed in South Sacramento hit-and-run, was biking home from work

Family members say 22-year-old Johnathan Saelee was ambitious, full of life, and enjoyed helping people in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif — At the corner of Elk Grove Florin Road and Bridalsmith Drive in South Sacramento, a memorial continues to grow in memory of Johnathan Saelee.

Saelee, a 22-year-old son, brother, nephew and friend, was hit by a car while biking home from a late-night shift at Panda Express last week. The driver fled the scene.

"He got dragged to the stop sign area," his sister, Monica Saelee, said

According to California Highway Patrol, Saelee was taken to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

"He was a very hardworking person and he was the type of person who would never set limits to himself," said Jasmine Alvarez, Saelee's girlfriend. "It's very unfair. He was so young and so healthy and it was so unexpected."

Family members said Saelee was ambitious, full of life, and enjoyed helping people in need.

"He was a big gamer person. He used to stream a lot, and he actually did a stream where whatever [proceeds] he got, he donated it to a charity — so he kind of gave back to the community," said Monica Saelee.

"[He was] a very fun and loving guy. You could tell he has lots of friends and everyone loved him," said his aunt Line Kao.

Saelee's family is still searching for answers and demanding accountability from the driver who fled the scene. CHP said the car that struck Saelee is a four-door white Ford pickup truck between model years 2008 to 2016 with a missing passenger-side mirror.

"This is not acceptable. They take him away from us so young. He was only 22. He has so much to live for and so much to give to all his friends and his family," Kao said. "Please, if you know anyone who did this to him, let us know. Call us. We just want justice, so this won't happen again to other kids."

Through heartache and turmoil, Saelee's family leans on one another, processing their grief one day at a time. They hope they'll soon be able to find justice for Johnathan.

Anyone who has any information about the crash is asked to contact CHP South Sacramento.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10