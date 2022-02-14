Johnny Wills identified as motorcyclist killed in an I-5 crash in Sacramento

Sunday night a motorcycle carrying two passengers went down for unknown reasons, according to CHP. One of the riders died.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified 43-year-old Johnny Ray Wills as the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on I-5.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a motorcycle carrying two passengers went down for unknown reasons, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The crash happened north of Florin Road near the Pocket area in Sacramento.

CHP told ABC10 the other person on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

Northbound I-5 north of Florin Road was blocked for a couple of hours Sunday night and opened later in the evening, according to Caltrans.