Former owner of Raley's Joyce Raley Teel has passed away at 91

Joyce Raley Teel was Raley's owner and co-chairwoman for 24 years. She also co-created Raley's Food for Families, a non-profit dedicated to ending hunger.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Joyce Raley Teel, the former owner and co-chairwoman of the Board for Raley's, passed away at age 91.

Chelsea Minor, Raley's corporate director of public affairs, said Teel died on Feb. 25 of natural causes at her home.

"She was a proud champion of the Sacramento community for over nine decades from her early childhood days in Placerville helping behind the counter of their first grocery store, to eventually serving as our owner and co-chairwoman for 24 years," Minor said.

Teel was an integral part of the Sacramento community as she was also the co-creator of Raley's Food for Families, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending hunger. Food for Families has provided over 42 million meals to those in need.

"Joyce made our community a better place and we are eternally grateful for her contributions to the region and the Raley’s organization," Minor said. "It is now our duty to carry on her legacy by spreading kindness and generosity to our customers and communities."

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages acts of kindness such as remembrances in her honor made to Food for Families, the Salvation Army, or the Joyce Nadine Raley Teel endowment benefitting the Crocker Art Museum to celebrate her life.

Sacramento has lost another pillar with the passing of Joyce Raley Teel, who grew @raleys into one of our most enduring local companies and also gave back through charity and the creation of Food for Families, which has raised more than $5 million to feed the hungry. https://t.co/SiJu1gGYUr — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) February 28, 2022

